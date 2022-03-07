California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 109,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 330,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 74,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 106,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 32,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

RPT opened at $13.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. RPT Realty’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

About RPT Realty (Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.