Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRUS. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $26.43 on Friday. Merus has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Merus by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,971 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Merus by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,665,000 after acquiring an additional 780,754 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Merus by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 941,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after acquiring an additional 241,069 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,912,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merus by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 218,244 shares during the period. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

