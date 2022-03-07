Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,628 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA COM opened at $34.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.76.

