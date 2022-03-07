LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 54.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $259,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 582,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after acquiring an additional 24,109 shares in the last quarter.

BATS SVAL opened at $30.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20.

