Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 7,141 Shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,577 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Evans Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Evans Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $2,742,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 246.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 89,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBN opened at $39.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $44.47.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVBN. Zacks Investment Research raised Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Evans Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

