Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 376,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,656 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBOW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 409.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 4,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $129,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

SBOW stock opened at $27.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.83 million, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 2.23. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a positive return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

