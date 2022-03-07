BlackRock Inc. Sells 14,028 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,028 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,165,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,547,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,483 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 627,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 214,960 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $561.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

