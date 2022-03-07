Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells 3,513 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TDOC opened at $66.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.45. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $206.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 32.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 277.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.24.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

