Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells 3,513 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TDOC opened at $66.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.45. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $206.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 32.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 277.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.24.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.