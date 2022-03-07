Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $9.58 Million Holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 592,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,926 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 111,145 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMNR opened at $14.92 on Monday. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $264.08 million, a P/E ratio of -64.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -130.43%.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $132,040.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $72,682.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,971 shares of company stock worth $281,682. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

