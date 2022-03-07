FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FSK. TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.15. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $23.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 29,721 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 36,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 528,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

