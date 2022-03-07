Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avalo Therapeutics.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 285.61% and a negative net margin of 1,563.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,332,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,403 in the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 85,067 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 3,794.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 660,095 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVTX opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

