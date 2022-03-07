Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Analysts expect MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarketWise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.15. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MarketWise.

MKTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. MarketWise has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 120,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $718,198.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

