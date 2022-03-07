Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 107,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 62.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after acquiring an additional 859,039 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at about $23,969,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 85.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 469,694 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 17.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,734,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after acquiring an additional 400,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in nVent Electric by 15.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,574,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,916,000 after purchasing an additional 208,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays cut their target price on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

nVent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.