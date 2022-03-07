Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $3.41 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,949 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,519 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $126.49 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $128,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $399,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,845 shares of company stock worth $5,744,026 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

