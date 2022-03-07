Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is $1.35. CMS Energy reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average is $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.