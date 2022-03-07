Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the January 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $30.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $30.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

