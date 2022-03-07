Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the January 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $30.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $30.98.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.
