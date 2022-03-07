Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Short Interest Update

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the January 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Medigus stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. Medigus has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medigus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medigus in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medigus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Medigus Ltd. engages in research and development of medical treatment for the gastrointestinal tract. Its product is the MUSE system, an endoscopic device to perform Transoral Fundoplication for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company was founded by Elazar Sonnenschein on December 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

