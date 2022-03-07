Comparing Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) & FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP)

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) and FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and FieldPoint Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $250.63 million 20.10 -$192.30 million ($0.13) -231.06 FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FieldPoint Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viper Energy Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Viper Energy Partners and FieldPoint Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 0 8 0 3.00 FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $28.29, suggesting a potential downside of 5.84%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and FieldPoint Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners -2.20% 1.20% 0.91% FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FieldPoint Petroleum has a beta of 3.23, indicating that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of FieldPoint Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats FieldPoint Petroleum on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About FieldPoint Petroleum (Get Rating)

Fieldpoint Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal properties include: Block A-49 and Block 6 Field, Spraberry Trend, Giddings Field, Serbin Field, and Tuleta West Field in Texas, Flying M Field, Sulimar Field, North Bilbrey Field, Lusk Field, and Loving North Morrow Field in New Mexico, Apache, Chickasha, and West Allen Fields in Oklahoma, Longwood Field in Louisiana, and Big Muddy Field in Wyoming. The company was founded by Ray D. Reaves Jr. on March 11, 1980 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

