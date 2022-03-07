Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $355.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Snowflake from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $329.63.

Snowflake stock opened at $209.65 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.57.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.1% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

