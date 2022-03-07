Piper Sandler Cuts PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target to $19.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PWSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a sell rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerSchool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.10.

PowerSchool stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. PowerSchool has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.20. On average, analysts predict that PowerSchool will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,045,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

