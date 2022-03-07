Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

Separately, William Blair cut shares of Parsons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.60.

PSN stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Parsons has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.19 million. Parsons had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Richard Kolloway acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George L. Ball bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 56,196 shares of company stock worth $1,841,865. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

