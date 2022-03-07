Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Pembina Pipeline from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.25.

NYSE PBA opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $36.43.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -824.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

