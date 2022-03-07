Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 427 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 38,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,978,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,849,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 209,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,445 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TDG opened at $633.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $638.93 and its 200-day moving average is $627.15. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $552.72 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

