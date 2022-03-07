Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,036,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 159.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $537,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of RYE opened at $64.79 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $64.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92.

