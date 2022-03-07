Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,953 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in AAON were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in AAON by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its position in AAON by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AAON by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in AAON by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAON shares. TheStreet cut AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $54.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.51. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $83.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.69.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

