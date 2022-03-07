WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 204.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,304 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $35.06 on Monday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

