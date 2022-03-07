Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 1,319 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 34.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 68,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $75.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.92. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.