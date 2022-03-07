Marshall Wace LLP Sells 3,692 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 51,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $45.98 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.05.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

