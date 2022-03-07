VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) Stake Decreased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,755 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in VanEck Steel ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 18,970 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 3,123.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 24,771 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 2,882.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 1,550.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

SLX opened at $63.88 on Monday. VanEck Steel ETF has a twelve month low of $49.72 and a twelve month high of $68.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.07.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

