Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MITA. Knott David M bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,563,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,374,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,805,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,457,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MITA opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67. Coliseum Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

