Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,261,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $158.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.32 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

