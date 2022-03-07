Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $195.25

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 195.25 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 201.76 ($2.71), with a volume of 125770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209.50 ($2.81).

The stock has a market capitalization of £796.29 million and a PE ratio of 4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 241.02.

In other news, insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £9,585 ($12,860.59).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

