Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $247.00

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 247 ($3.31) and last traded at GBX 248.50 ($3.33), with a volume of 201809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267 ($3.58).

The company has a market cap of £815.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 301.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 300.28.

About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV)

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

