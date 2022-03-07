AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $169.00

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 169 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 169.40 ($2.27), with a volume of 224190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179 ($2.40).

The company has a market capitalization of £862.25 million and a P/E ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 460.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 827.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59.

In other news, insider Graham Kitchen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($28,176.57).

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

