Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $646.00

Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 646 ($8.67) and last traded at GBX 647 ($8.68), with a volume of 33530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 682 ($9.15).

About Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT)

Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. Secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The fund highlights are the potential for attractive tax-exempt income each month and a portfolio that seeks to maintain an average portfolio credit quality of investment grade.

