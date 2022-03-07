Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Holdings Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,627 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 16.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSP stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $602.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

