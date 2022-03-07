Millennium Management LLC Has $5.08 Million Holdings in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,771 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Singular Genomics Systems were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 98,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $7.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 60.80, a current ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

