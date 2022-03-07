Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ecovyst Inc. businesses include Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. Ecovyst Inc., formerly known as PQ Group Holdings Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.38.

NYSE:ECVT opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.01. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. Ecovyst’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

