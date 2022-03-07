Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 15,503 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DAC shares. StockNews.com raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Danaos stock opened at $88.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Danaos Co. has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $102.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 21.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 30.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is 5.86%.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

