Millennium Management LLC Has $5.18 Million Holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 520,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,022 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 49.0% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 37,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 26.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 50,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS SSAAU opened at $9.88 on Monday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

