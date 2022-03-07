Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 46,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,395,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after acquiring an additional 132,762 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 449,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on EC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
