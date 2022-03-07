Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

DCI opened at $50.71 on Thursday. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.82.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

In other Donaldson news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $612,513 over the last ninety days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Donaldson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

