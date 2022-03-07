Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $47.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $55.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.83.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.07 on Thursday. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after buying an additional 79,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

