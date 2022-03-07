Insider Buying: AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) CEO Purchases $499,360.48 in Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.44. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $38.94.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. SkyKnight Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $197,875,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,567,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,114,000 after buying an additional 2,121,653 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,097,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,370,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

