Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,967 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gannett by 630.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,546,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,659 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Gannett in the third quarter worth $6,970,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gannett by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,561,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,712,000 after purchasing an additional 772,753 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gannett by 35.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,583,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 681,315 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Gannett in the second quarter worth $2,750,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gannett stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31.

GCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

