Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 22,900 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $817,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 41,422 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 654,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.34. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.74%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

