Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 889 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in ModivCare by 135.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $115.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

