Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $821,000 Position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERUS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after buying an additional 93,473 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 504.7% in the third quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 298,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 248,901 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 109,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 35,369 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $726,000.

Get iShares MSCI Russia ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ERUS opened at $8.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $52.80.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.