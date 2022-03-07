Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,306,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,631,000 after purchasing an additional 270,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after purchasing an additional 110,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 33,534 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 310,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 27,170 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

PEY stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $22.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

