Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 229,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 52,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Flex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Flex by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Omega Flex by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $5,580,001.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OFLX stock opened at $149.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.56. Omega Flex, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $173.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

